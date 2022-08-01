Search

01 Aug 2022

Offaly man warned he is building up a 'head of steam' for prison after being caught driving while disqualified

01 Aug 2022

An Offaly man who drove while disqualified was told by Judge Andrew Cody he was building up a head of steam for Castlerea prison when he appeared at a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court.

In his evidence Sgt James O’Sullivan said Francis Groome (31) Gar, Rhode was stopped at a speed check at Ballina Cross on May 4, 2022 at 10pm.

On inspection of his car it was discovered he was disqualified. He had four previous convictions and at Tullamore District Court on October 20, 2021 he had been convicted of driving with no insurance, fined €300 and disqualified from holding a driving licence for two years.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Groome was a construction worker who was temporarily out of work.

He said his partner always drives but on this particular date she had become ill and he had taken over the driving.

It wasn’t his intention to drive but it was an emergency situation and he had felt it necessary. He has two children and is the only breadwinner in the family, said Mr Farrelly.

Judge Andrew Cody imposed a three month sentence which he suspended for two years on the defendant’s own bond of €100.
He fined him €250 for driving without a driving licence.

Judge Cody commented he could have been facing prison but for his guilty plea.

