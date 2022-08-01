Search

01 Aug 2022

Woman jailed for robbing man she had offered sex to in town in the Midlands

Woman jailed for robbing man she had offered sex to in town in the Midlands

Portlaoise District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

01 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

A woman who robbed a man she had offered sex in a town in the Midlands has been jailed for two months. 

Margaret Connors, 37, with no fixed abode, admitted robbing the man of €40 at Coliseum Lane, Lyster Square, Portlaoise on October 24, 2021. 

Sgt Sean Keane said a man approached gardai and said “a female dragged him down the alley saying she would have sex with him for money.”

When she got him down the lane a man “hit him in the face” and the woman took €40 from his pocket, he added.  Sgt Keane said the woman has 126 previous convictions. 

Barrister Aine Rushe said the woman had two children and had an abusive partner. She lost a leg in a crash and had developed addiction issues.

“She does have a number of mental health issues as well,” said Ms Rushe. 

She pointed out that the offence was committed with another person and she claimed this other individual was the main culprit. 

Addressing the court via video link from prison, Ms Connors told the court,  “I got a sentence of two years yesterday.”

Judge Andrew Cody convicted the woman to two months in prison to be served from the date of the court appearance.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media