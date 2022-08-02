Wheelchair hurling provides entertaining spectacle in Tullamore

THE speed and physicality of the participants stood out as an entertaining spectacle of wheelchair hurling took place in the Tullamore Sacred Heart School gym last Saturday morning.

Teams from all four provinces made the journey to Tullamore for the M. Donnelly GAA Wheelchair Hurling Inter-Provincial Tournament.

It was round 3 of the league with teams fielding a mix of male and female players. Leinster came out on top on this occasion, managing to turn the tables on Munster – they got the crucial win in the first game, beating Munster by 3-0 to 2-2 and went onto beat Ulster and Connacht.

The Leinster team included two players from Offaly, Dermot Berry from Killeigh and Stephen Serviss from Mountbolus.

The teams served up very enjoyable games as they got the ball around the court with their hurls. Some of the players moved at great pace in their wheelchairs and it was also a surprisingly physical game as opponents rattled into each other and held nothing back.

Chairman of Leinster Council, Pat Teehan and Offaly football hero Matt Connor were the special guests at the tournament with Pat Teehan welcoming all present.

Noting that the tournament was back after a Covid enforced break, he said: “It is such an innovative and historic format so to have them happening again is heartening to see”. He had special words of praise for the participants, saying: “Some times when we face adversity we have two choices, either we can do it or we can't. It is obvious you have made the choice why can't I do it and I commend you on that.”

Mr Teehan thanked the GAA's Games for All Committee and the coaches who work hard to promote wheelchair hurling.



Results of the matches were:

Match 1. Leinster beat Munster 3-0 to 2-2

Match 2. Connacht beat Ulster 3-0 to 1-0

Match 3. Leinster beat Ulster 5-0 to 0-0

Match 4. Munster beat Connacht 2-1 to 0-0

Match 5. Munster beat Ulster 1-1 to 0-0

Match 6. Leinster beat Connacht 4-0 to 1-0