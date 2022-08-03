Nominations now being sought for Tullamore Chamber's business awards

Tullamore & District Chamber of Commerce are delighted to announce the re launch of the annual Business Awards for 2022, after a two-year break due to the covid 19 pandemic.

This year the Chamber in partnership with its new sponsor, Tullamore Credit Union have been working behind the scenes to bring a new and improved Business awards to the region.

John Leavy, Chairman of the Chamber's award subcommittee stated, "we are delighted this year to welcome our new event sponsor Tullamore Credit Union on board and look forward to working with Paul, Caroline and the team in the local branch in bringing a new and improved Business Awards. Tullamore Credit Union have been supporting the local business community and Tullamore Tidy Towns for many for many years now and we feel that this new partnership will further enhance the relationship with the business community.

"During the past year we have reviewed all our awards categories to examine whether they were fully inclusive of all businesses and organisations within the region. With that in mind we have made changes to the format of the awards for 2022 with the introduction of some new categories, Best Community Service and Social Responsibility Award. This New award is being introduced this year to recognise groups, Services or individuals who contributed to their communities during the pandemic. and the re-introduction of the Offaly Tourism Award."

The Tullamore Chamber & Tullamore Credit Union Business awards are open to all businesses and organisations within the region and not just to members of the Tullamore Chamber of Commerce.

Explained John Leavy, "this is a wonderful opportunity to showcase your business and to receive due recognition of your achievements. With this in mind we would like to invite you to submit your nominations via the link on our Chamber website, or our Facebook page. We have worked closely with our judging panel and advisors and have created a new simplified nomination format which in turn will allow for ease of nomination for the judging panel to score accordingly."

The Tullamore and District Chamber Business Awards have become the most prestigious celebration of business success within the Tullamore and District area and culminates in an awards ceremony at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore on Saturday 22nd October 2022 at 7.30pm

Award Categories

Best customer Service individual: This award is open to all employees/ managers of public facing businesses who excel in the area of customer service

Best customer Service Business: This award is in recognition of businesses that consistently excel in providing the best overall customer experience and environment.

Retail Excellence: This award is open to all retail businesses who consistently strive to offer best in class standards of Retail excellence.

Community achievement: This award is open to community and charitable groups who dedicate their efforts for better communities and wellbeing of others.

Best SME 1-30: This award is open to all commercial businesses who employ no more than 30 people that can demonstrate excellence in business practices.

Best SME 30+: This award is open to all commercial businesses who employ more than 30people that can demonstrate excellence in business practices.

Best professional services: This award is open to all companies who offer professional services to the public. This category is open to Medical, Legal, banking and Public Services providers.

Emerging new business: This award is open to all new emerging businesses whose presence further enhances the business environment in Tullamore.

Best licensed premises: This business award category is open to all licensed premises including bars, pubs and hotels.

Best Dining experience: This business award category is open to all Dining premises including bars, pubs and hotels.

Best Multi National business: This business award category is open to all Multi-National businesses that can demonstrate excellence in business practices.

Business person of the year: This business award category is open to all business persons in the Tullamore and District area. The objective to award someone for their outstanding achievement in business over the past years.

Best website and social media presence: This award is open to any enterprise that can demonstrate that they have a current and unique web-site enabling them to drive business success while also leveraging all aspects of Social Media through its design.

Offaly Tourism Award: This category is open to all heritage and cultural attractions, activities, festivals and events in County Offaly which can demonstrate excellence in their business practices, business performance and success.

Best Community Service and Social Responsibility Award: This New award is being introduced this year to recognise groups, Services or individuals who contributed to their communities during the pandemic.

This nomination should be completed as thoroughly as possible. For further information please refer to the Tullamore and District Chamber website. www.tullamorechamber.com.

To assist the efficient organisation of the competition, we would be grateful if you return the completed nomination support form electronically to us by 5pm, Friday, August 21