03 Aug 2022

Summer Saturday Races Festival this weekend at Kilbeggan

KILBEGGAN RACES

The Summer Saturday Races Festival takes place at Kilbeggan this weekendgan this weee

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

03 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The Summer Saturday Races Festival at Kilbeggan takes place on August 6 with the first race at, 5.20 pm

New feature race, the Kilmurray Homevalue Hardware Mullingar Handicap Steeplechase of €25,000 is generously sponsored by Dermot and Conor Kilmurray.

There is also a Sustainable Style Ladies Competition with the Winner Receiving a €3,000 Cash Prize, Sponsored by Ollie Ryan and Matt Corcoran of Midland Veterinary Tullamore.

“We are encouraging all of the wonderful ladies to show us their upcycled outfits, favourite ethical brands, whether it be thrifted, borrowed or handmade, with headwear an optional extra – it’s time for your sustainable style to shine,” said a statement issued by the racetrack.

Paddy Dunican Managing Director stated “We are continuing to experience a significant increase in the number of new people coming to Kilbeggan Races, our race meetings are a great opportunity for a group of friends or family to enjoy themselves in an exciting atmosphere with thrilling horse racing. Our Sustainable Style Ladies Competition have always embodied class, style and confidence and this year the Winner will walk away with a Cash Prize of €3,000.

Admission Adults €15, Student & OAP’s €12, Children Under 16 Free, Group Discounts Available 

Book Online on www.kilbegganraces.com 

News

