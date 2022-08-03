Gardai appeal for witnesses after car damaged in village in Offaly
Gardai are appeal for witnesses after a car was damaged in a village in Offaly
Gardai in Tullamore are investigating an incident in Geashill that happened on Tuesday afternoon, August 2.
Gardai are appealing to anyone who was travelling through Geashill on the R420, between 4pm to 4.30pm that may have witnessed damage being done to a Blue Toyota Yaris that was parked on the street.
Anyone with information can contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.
