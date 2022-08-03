Offaly event is part of largest ever August Craft Month

AUGUST Craft Month celebrates local craft in Ireland across the entire month, with local Offaly maker Caimin O’Brien getting involved in the nationwide initiative.

This year is the largest ever August Craft Month with a packed programme of over 230 events including workshops, exhibitions, and festivals to allow audiences to immerse themselves in local craft.

In the early 17th Century, South Offaly was at the centre of a thriving glass making industry. Today, the wood-fired glass furnace, in the aptly name townland of Glasshouse, is the only upstanding furnace to survive in Ireland, Britain and France.

Reflecting its unique survival, in 2018 the 17th century furnace was conserved as part of the European Year of Cultural Heritage work with Creative Ireland funding.

Join renowned archaeologist Camin O’Brien onsite as he shares his research into this unique aspect of our built material culture, the origin of glass making and what events internationally acted as an impetus for this industry in Ireland. This exciting free event is taking place at Shinrone Community Centre Carpark, The Green, Shinrone, on Tuesday August 16th.

People can enjoy creative craft celebrations on their doorstep, as well as hit the road on a craft inspired adventure or staycation.

Craft NI, Design & Crafts Council Ireland and Cork Craft & Design have come together to deliver August Craft Month, with events happening all over the country.

For more information, and to get a feel for the craft events across Ireland this August, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org .