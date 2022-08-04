Local teachers visit the European Parliament in Brussels

Teh teachers who visited the European Parliament in Brussels with Sean Kelly MEP.
A group of teachers visited the European Parliament in Brussels (as a result of an invitation from Seán Kelly MEP) to gain an insight into the workings of the European Parliament and to discuss educational matters of importance to them. The team included a representation of varying roles within education.
Pictured (l. to r.) Pia Hughes (Principal – St Hilda's Special School, Athlone), Dr Celia Walsh (Retired Principal and former Director of Wexford Education Centre - Currently working at Third Level), Dolores Killian (Mainstream Teacher at An Grianán NS, Mount Temple and Education and Research Committtee INTO), Seán Kelly MEP, Alice O' Donnell (Wicklow- Special Education Teacher), Sandra Nolan (Principal - Mainstream - of Crinkle NS, Birr).
Séan also gave them the opportunity to visit Bruges, Yvres and Ghent. They also visited the Island of Peace Park, Battlefields and Graves.
