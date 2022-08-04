Offaly woman completes gruelling Ironman triathlon in excruciating heat in Spain

Incredible Offaly woman completes Ironman triathlon in excruciating heat in Spain
The village of Rhode has long had its Ironman in Paddy McCormack but now the village can boast about having its own Ironwoman.
Priscilla Crombie recently completed an Ironman triathlon in gruelling conditions in incredible heat in Spain.
After training six days a week for the last ten months, Priscilla took on the triathlon in 38 degree heat in Victoria in Northern Spain.
The event consisted of a 3.8km swim, a 180km cycle and a full marathon.
Over 2,500 participants started the event but only 1,450, including Priscilla, finished the course.
Priscilla's two children, Dermot and Hannah, are their mother's biggest supporters and are very proud of her achievement.
