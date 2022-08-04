Heritage Week events planned for Offaly town

HERITAGE Week begins in Offaly on Saturday week August 13th and concludes on Sunday fortnight August 21st.

More than 40 events are planned throughout the county over nine action-packed days with just a handful of these are online. So get hold of the sixteen-page booklet listing all the local details or download the programme at www.heritageweek.ie

Two events are planned for Banagher. The first is on Saturday August 13th starting at the Library Carpark at 4pm and finishing about 6pm at Banagher Bridge. The event will be in the form of a gentle ramble from the library to the Market Square and Saint Rynagh’s old church and graveyard. The walk will then continue down Main Street with short diversions into Queen Street, Crank House Courtyard, the Marina, The West End, the Bridge Barrack Yard and finally to have a close look at the recently erected new signs illustrating Banagher's Napoleonic Heritage. The guides will share the town’s past history and also discuss current heritage initiatives and future horizons for the town’s architectural heritage. Organisers: Kieran Keenaghan & James Scully for Offaly History. For further information email: jsmeelick@gmail.com or telephone: (085) 7107569.

The second event takes place a week later on Saturday August 20th at 11.30am when the author of Historic Banagher: Conservation, Interpretation and Management Plan, Eoghan Broderick, will give a presentation and talk about the plan at the Library in Banagher. Copies of the plan will also be available on the day. Venue: Banagher Library, Harbour Road, R42XY40 Organiser: Banagher Tidy Towns. Telephone: (087) 6787403. Email: banaghertidytown@gmail.com