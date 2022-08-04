Major drugs seizure including large quantity of ecstasy made in the Midlands
As part of routine operations, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized a large quantity of drugs.
The seizure included over 1 kg of ecstasy, 1 kg of ketamine and 0.8 kg of MDMA. Smaller quantities of cocaine, herbal cannabis, cannabis resin and micro-dosing ‘magic’ truffles were also seized.
The illegal drugs, with a combined estimated value of more than €150,000, were discovered concealed in 3 parcels that originated in the Netherlands and were destined for addresses in Carlow and Dublin.
Investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
