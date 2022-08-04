BREAKING NEWS: Number of people taken to hospitals in midlands following serious crash at Ballinagar

A number of people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash at Ballinagar in Offaly
A number of people have been taken to hospitals across the midlands following a collision between an articulated lorry and a bus.
The accident happened on the Ballinagar to Daingean road at 2.50 this afternoon.
It’s understood there were 14 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.
Injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Gardai are at the scene and the road will remain closed for a number of hours.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.