05 Aug 2022

Offaly woman gets six months suspended sentence for driving with no insurance

Offaly woman gets six months suspended sentence for no insurance

Offaly woman gets six months suspended sentence for no insurance

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Aug 2022 9:33 AM

A TULLAMORE woman was given a six months suspended prison sentence for no insurance during last week's sitting of the local district court.

Emily Devlin, 1 Kryan Street, Tullamore was stopped by Garda Niamh Abbott at Marion Place Tullamore on October 19, 2021. As well as having no insurance she also had no driving licence.

Garda Abbott told the court that at 5.45pm on the date in question she saw Ms Devlin driving a silver Citroen down the street and decided to pull her over.

She said the defendant had 55 previous convictions, including 12 for no insurance and eight for no driving licence.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that in November 2021 she was disqualified from driving for ten years during a court sitting.

The defending solicitor Patrick Martin admitted that his client had a “terrible history” regarding road traffic convictions, however most of them happened a few years ago.

He said her mother's death deeply affected her and she began misbehaving after that. “On the date in question she had a severe back pain and wasn't able to get to the pharmacy on her feet, therefore she drove. She now totally regrets this decision.”

He added that Ms Devlin is 33 years of age and is the mother of five children.

Judge Andrew Cody commented that the defendant had 'an appalling record'. He convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspending it for two years.

