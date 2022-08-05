Tullamore man who pleaded guilty to a number of public order offences had knife and cocaine on his person

A TULLAMORE man who pleaded guilty to a number of public order offences was found to have a knife and cocaine on his person.

Before last week's court sitting was Joseph Maloney, 12 Tara Crescent, Tullamore.

He was charged with, on May 20, 2022 "having with you at Omiya Bar, Patrick Street, Tullamore, a knife which had a blade or which was sharply pointed; contrary to Section 9(1) & (7) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990."On the same date at Williams Street, Tullamore he was charged with "using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace or being reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have been occasioned."

Also on May 20 at William Street, Tullamore he was charged with presenting “in said public place while intoxicated to such an extent as would give rise to a reasonable apprehension that you might endanger yourself or any other person in your vicinity.” Also on the May 20 at Tullamore Garda Station, Patrick Street, he was charged with having “unlawfully in your possession a controlled drug, to wit, namely cocaine, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.”

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly told the court that his client was pleading guilty to all the offences.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that Mr Maloney had €100 of cocaine on his person and had twenty previous convictions including a number of public order offences.

Mr Farrelly said his client is 29 years of age and struggled with alcohol addiction over the years.

“He had been working for a local construction firm. He had a very difficult childhood during which his two sisters passed away. Life's stresses began to get to him in May and he started drinking for the first time in years.”

Mr Farrelly said the knife was in his possession because he had been using it earlier on in the day to open boxes.

Judge Andrew Cody remarked that this was a serious matter.

“He had a knife in a bar and he was also in possession of a quantity of cocaine. Then he began to act aggressively on the street. It is fortunate that there wasn't a more serious outcome from this.”

Judge Cody adjourned the case to the October 26 next for a Probation Report.

“In the meantime my advice is to stay off the drink and to stay out of trouble.”