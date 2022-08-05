Search

05 Aug 2022

Tullamore man who pleaded guilty to a number of public order offences had knife and cocaine on his person

Tullamore man man who pleaded guilty to a number of public order offences had knife and cocaine on his person

Tullamore man man who pleaded guilty to a number of public order offences had knife and cocaine on his person

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

A TULLAMORE man who pleaded guilty to a number of public order offences was found to have a knife and cocaine on his person.

Before last week's court sitting was Joseph Maloney, 12 Tara Crescent, Tullamore.

He was charged with, on May 20, 2022 "having with you at Omiya Bar, Patrick Street, Tullamore, a knife which had a blade or which was sharply pointed; contrary to Section 9(1) & (7) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990."On the same date at Williams Street, Tullamore he was charged with "using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace or being reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have been occasioned."

Also on May 20 at William Street, Tullamore he was charged with presenting “in said public place while intoxicated to such an extent as would give rise to a reasonable apprehension that you might endanger yourself or any other person in your vicinity.” Also on the May 20 at Tullamore Garda Station, Patrick Street, he was charged with having “unlawfully in your possession a controlled drug, to wit, namely cocaine, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.”

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly told the court that his client was pleading guilty to all the offences.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that Mr Maloney had €100 of cocaine on his person and had twenty previous convictions including a number of public order offences.

Mr Farrelly said his client is 29 years of age and struggled with alcohol addiction over the years.

“He had been working for a local construction firm. He had a very difficult childhood during which his two sisters passed away. Life's stresses began to get to him in May and he started drinking for the first time in years.”

Mr Farrelly said the knife was in his possession because he had been using it earlier on in the day to open boxes.

Judge Andrew Cody remarked that this was a serious matter.

“He had a knife in a bar and he was also in possession of a quantity of cocaine. Then he began to act aggressively on the street. It is fortunate that there wasn't a more serious outcome from this.”

Judge Cody adjourned the case to the October 26 next for a Probation Report.

“In the meantime my advice is to stay off the drink and to stay out of trouble.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media