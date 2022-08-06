Learner driver who committed multiple offences in Offaly receives driving ban
A woman who was observed using her mobile phone twice while driving on the same date was also an unaccompanied learner driver, the district court heard.
Learner driver, Mary Marcella Fulham, (43) 14, Brosna Park, Kilbeggan, was stopped by Garda Michael Clancy on the N52 at Arden, Tullamore on December 17, 2021.
Her vehicle was seized and a summons was issued which was not paid, said Garda Clancy in evidence.
For driving unaccompanied by a qualified driver, Judge Andrew Cody fined Ms Fulham €150 and gave her three months to pay.
For the non display of L plates he fined her €100.
For the offence of using a mobile phone while driving she was disqualified from driving for one month.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.