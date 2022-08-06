Search

06 Aug 2022

BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Birr awash with craic and colour at Vintage Week

Reporter:

PICTURES: Rose Mannion

06 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Birr has been a hive of activity, craic and colour all week with the parade taking place last Sunday. 

