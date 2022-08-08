Search

08 Aug 2022

Intoxicated man was found asleep in dressing room in swimming pool close to Offaly border

Intoxicated man was found asleep in dressing room in swimming pool close to Offaly border

Intoxicated man was found asleep in dressing room in swimming pool close to Offaly border

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Gardaí arrested an intoxicated male they found asleep in a leisure centre dressing room, Nenagh District Court heard.

The court heard that gardaí received a report of a male causing a disturbance to other patrons at Roscrea Leisure Centre swimming pool on June 7, 2022.

Krzysztof Kostka, 40, of Copper Beech View, Roscrea, was charged under the Public Order Act after he had been jumping into the pool and would not leave when the lifeguards had asked him to, the court was told.

The gardaí found him asleep in a dressing room, the court was told.

The court heard that the defendant, who had several previous convictions for public disorder, was homeless and had a serious alcohol problem.

Mr Kostka has a number of similar matters before the court on September 9.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath convicted him but adjourned sentencing to September when the other matters will be dealt with.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media