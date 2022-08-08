Search

08 Aug 2022

IRELAND WEATHER FORECAST: Met Eireann forecasting soaring temperatures again this week with high pressure set to dominate

Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Temperatures are set to soar in Ireland again this week with Met Eireann forecasting temperatures close to 30 degrees with high pressure set to dominate the weather. 

According to Met Eireann, ongoing high pressure will keep the weather very settled for the rest of the week with dry conditions and a good deal of sunshine across the country. Temperatures will become very warm towards the weekend.

The full Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the week is as follows

Weather forecast for Monday

Any lingering mist and fog will soon clear to leave a dry and warm day with long sunny spells, turning a bit hazy at times. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Breezes will be light variable or southwest to west in direction..

Dry with clear spells tonight. Lowest temperatures generally between 8 and 12 degrees in light variable breezes. Some mist and fog patches will set in again tonight.

Weather forecast for Tuesday

Dry, warm and sunny. Highest temperatures generally 20 to 25 degrees, possibly touching 26 in the south and east. Winds will be light southwest to west or variable in direction.

Dry and mostly clear on Tuesday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light variable breezes.

Weather forecast for Wednesday

Dry with good sunshine throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 21 to 26 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Light winds, southwesterly or variable.

Dry with long clear spells on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in very light variable breezes.

Weather forecast for Thursday

Very warm, dry and sunny. Highest temperatures of 23 to 27 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in light variable breezes.

Dry and clear on Thursday night with lowest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees. Winds light, northeasterly.

Weather forecast for Friday

Hot, dry and sunny. Highest temperatures reaching 23 to 28 degrees, warmest in the southwest, in light northeasterly breezes.

Weather forecast for the weekend

Remaining hot and dry through the weekend with a good deal of sunshine. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high twenties across much of the country.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media