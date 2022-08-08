Offaly Camogie senior championship gets underway

The Offaly Camogie Senior Championship got underway last weekend with 4 matches being played.

First up, on Friday evening, Naomh Brid played hosts to St Cillian's in Coolderry and the visitors got off to an excellent start hitting 1-1 in the opening minutes with Aisling Brennan finding the net for St Cillian's. Naomh Brid opened their account after 7 minutes when Valarie Meagher raised a white flag but after St Cillian's flexed their muscles and built up a healthy lead. A goal from Mary Teehan did give Naomh Brid some hope but St Cillian's looked comfortable at half time with the scoreboard reading 1-2 to 1-11.

In the second half Naomh Brid found their range a bit more with Grace Teehan converting a number of frees but St Cillian's always kept their hosts at arms length and a late goal by Rachel Brennan put a very one sided slant on the scoreboard which read 1-10 to 2-18 when the final whistle sounded.

The champions St Rynagh's played newly promoted Tullamore in Dr Kelly's Field on Saturday evening. In what was always going to be a daunting task for Tullamore, St Rynagh's cruised to victory to get their 2022 campaign off to a winning start.

In Shinrone, the hosts played Kilcormac/Killoughey and it was a game that was keenly fought for the first quarter before Shirone gained the upper hand and went on to dominate and score freely before half time. They continued in a similar way in the second half despite a spirited challenge by Kilcormac/Killoughey.

The final first round match to get underway was between Birr and a very young Lusmagh/Drumcullen team in Clareen and similar to the other games it was a one sided affair with last year's finalists running out comfortable winners



Results:

Naomh Brid, 1-10, St Cillian's 2-18

Tullamore 1-11, St Rynaghs 6-21

Shinrone 5-13, Kilcormac/Killoughey 0-8

Birr 4-14, Lusmagh/Drumcullen 1-8



Fixtures

Saturday, 13 August 2022

HQ Physio Intermediate Championship Round 2

Kinnitty v St Rynaghs, Kinnitty at 7.15 pm

Shinrone v St Cillians, Shinrone at 7.30 pm

St Sinchills have a bye