IRELAND WEATHER: Another heat wave on the way with Met Eireann forecasting big rise temperatures

Ireland is in for another blast of summer this week with another heat wave on the way.

Met Eireann is forecasting that the weather is set to get hot again with temperatures set to get as high as 29 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But enjoy it while it lasts as Met Eireann is also forecasting that the weather will break early next week.

According to Met Eireann, high pressure will continue to bring settled, mainly dry and sunny conditions. Very warm or hot as well through the rest of the week and weekend with temperatures widely in the mid to high twenties. It will be uncomfortably warm during the nights too.

But Met Eireann adds that current indications suggest that it will turn more unsettled early next week with temperatures falling back closer to average for the time of year.

Here is the full forecast for the coming days

Weather forecast for Tuesday

Mist and fog this morning will clear from most areas to leave a dry and sunny day, hazy at times, but coastal fog may linger for much of the day in places. Warm with highest temperatures of 20 to 26 degrees, warmest in the south and east, in mostly light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Dry and clear tonight with mist and fog developing in near calm or calm conditions. Temperatures generally won't fall below 7 to 12 degrees.

Weather forecast for Wednesday

Wednesday morning, mist and fog will clear away from most places though again may linger near some coasts. Otherwise it will be a very warm, dry and sunny day. Highest temperatures generally of 23 to 27 degrees in light breezes but a little cooler in coastal parts of the northwest with more moderate southwest winds.

Dry and clear overnight with mist and fog developing in mostly calm conditions. Mild again with temperatures not falling below 9 to 14 degrees.

Weather forecast for Thursday

A hot, dry and sunny day expected in mostly light breezes. Highest temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees, hottest in Leinster and Munster.

A very mild night with temperatures not falling below 10 to 15 degrees generally, staying above 16 or 17 degrees in places. Continuing dry and clear with some coastal fog forming in light easterly or variable breezes.

Weather forecast for Friday

A hot day with long spells of sunshine. Dry for most with just the odd stray shower possible. Highest temperatures of 25 to 28 or 29 degrees in light easterly breezes. Staying very warm overnight with temperatures not falling below the mid to high teens.

Weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday

Largely dry with good spells of sunshine and mostly light breezes over the weekend though there is a chance of thundery showers at times. Continuing hot on Saturday with highest temperatures of 25 to 29 degrees before falling slightly with highs of 23 to 27 degrees on Sunday. Night time temperatures won't fall below the mid to high teens.

Further Weather Outlook

Current indications suggest that it will turn more unsettled early next week with temperatures falling back closer to average for the time of year.