Search

09 Aug 2022

Over €80,000 in funding announced for five outdoor projects in Offaly

A wooden viewing platform, pathway (using former Bord na Móna rail tracks) and a Protective Pod in the recently opened An Portach Ciúin in Lough Boora.

A wooden viewing platform, pathway (using former Bord na Móna rail tracks) and a Protective Pod in the recently opened An Portach Ciúin in Lough Boora.

Reporter:

Damian Moran

09 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Five outdoor projects in Offaly will receive combined funding of over €80,000 under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).

A total of €6 million in funding has been allocated to develop 200 outdoor projects across the country.

The projects in Offaly to benefit are: 

Figile River Walk - Upgrade of the Figile River Walk - €7,946

Killeigh - Small scale repair work to Killeigh Seven Blessed Wells - €12,885

Offaly Way - Small scale upkeep and its ancillary loops at Kilcormac & Lough Boora - €27,500

Shinrone Sensory Nature Trail and Woodland Walk - €6,555

Small scale upkeep and repair work on the Slieve Bloom Way - €27,500

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media