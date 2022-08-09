Over €80,000 in funding announced for five outdoor projects in Offaly

A wooden viewing platform, pathway (using former Bord na Móna rail tracks) and a Protective Pod in the recently opened An Portach Ciúin in Lough Boora.
Five outdoor projects in Offaly will receive combined funding of over €80,000 under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).
A total of €6 million in funding has been allocated to develop 200 outdoor projects across the country.
The projects in Offaly to benefit are:
Figile River Walk - Upgrade of the Figile River Walk - €7,946
Killeigh - Small scale repair work to Killeigh Seven Blessed Wells - €12,885
Offaly Way - Small scale upkeep and its ancillary loops at Kilcormac & Lough Boora - €27,500
Shinrone Sensory Nature Trail and Woodland Walk - €6,555
Small scale upkeep and repair work on the Slieve Bloom Way - €27,500
