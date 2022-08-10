Tullamore set to get rent a bike scheme on trial basis

Tullamore is soon set to get new bicycles that the public can rent.

Offaly County Council says is seeking tenders from potential operators to roll out and operate a bike hire scheme in Tullamore for an initial trial period of six months. It says the trial will start on October 1 2022 and run until 30th March 2023 with an option after to make it permanent.

Offaly County Council wants to provide a minimum of 30 bikes should be supplied. It says bikes will need to be good quality, well maintained units with a minimum of three gears. The council says they should be suitable for safe use by the general public.

Offaly County Council intends the charge for hire of the bicycle to be set at €1 per hour. Operators will agree a list of bike parking locations in advance with the Council which expects a minimum of six locations are required.

The successful operator will be required to monitor the parking locations of the bikes and ensure they can be locked and tethered in the agreed designated zones. The bike fleet will need to be maintained by the operator every 30 days to ensure the fleet is consistently safe and fit for purpose.

The Council says the scheme should operate on an app-based system which will be provided by the tender company. The local authority says the app will need to be free to install on all mobile devices and allow users to quickly sign up to hire a bicycle. The app should control the locking and unlocking of the bicycle fleet. The app should also facilitate the payment for hires using all major credit/debit cards.

The operator will need to be able to maintain the fleet of bikes in Tullamore and also offer a rebalancing service to ensure adequate bikes are available at all locations within the agreed designated zone in the town. A rebalancing guarantee of a minimum of 7 hours per week is required.

Public liability insurance will need to be provided by the operator for the scheme which includes full indemnity for Offaly County Council, according to the tender.

The council says customer service needs to be available to the public during operating hours of the scheme. This will be provided by the operator.

Another clause in the tender is that the operator will offer the option of social media campaigns to promote the scheme outside any promotions taken by and agreed with the Council.

Monthly data analytical reporting is required to be submitted to the County Council by the operating company. This will include fleet hire data, fleet management data and a full financial reports).

The operating company shall collect all revenue from the scheme while the Council will receive all ride revenue from the operator. This will be returned to the Council on a monthly basis.

A monthly fee will be paid to the operating company from Offaly County Council to operate the service. Prospective operators should quote based on a monthly payment from Offaly County council on a cost per bike basis to operate the scheme.

The operator will be required to absorb the cost of 5% fleet damage/theft during the trial period, this will extend to 5% per annum should the service be continued. This is considered, by the Council, the industry norm for theft or damage to fleet. Any areas which experience higher than 5% fleet loss. Offaly County Council says it will reserve the right to withdraw fleet from that location or underwrite the cost of repairs/replacement of that fleet.

Operator should supply a cost per unit for Offaly County Council to replace any fleet loss/damage above the 5% figure

Operating zones for bike parking locations will need to be outlined by the prospective operator in the tender. The Council also says parking bays will need to be located at primary locations in the town. The local authority adds that operators should consider, transport hubs, industrial locations, schools and tourist attractions when defining their operating zone for each town.

The Council says the scheme will use as much of the existing bike parking infrastructure as possible to minimise installation costs. Where needed, the Council says sites may require the cooperation of third-party site owners to allow parking at their locations. Offaly County Council will contact third parties where required to secure agreement for the scheme to operate using their bike parking facilities.

Companies have until September 1 to respond to the tender invite.