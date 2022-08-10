Search

10 Aug 2022

Latest weather forecast for the Tullamore Show from Met Eireann

10 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

The weather looks to be set relatively fair for the Tullamore Show on Sunday but there is a chance that there could be heavy showers. 

Ireland is set to bask in a heat wave from today through Sunday with temperatures reaching as high as 29 degrees. 

The current Met Eireann weather forecast for Sunday states that it will be another hot day with temperatures ranging between 25 and highs of 29 degrees. However Met Eireann is also warning that there's an increased likelihood of showers on Sunday, and they could be heavy.

For more on the Tullamore Show see the special supplement in this week's Midland and Tullamore Tribune

