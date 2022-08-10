Brother and sister raise funds for children's charity in Offaly

Offaly brother and sister raise funds for children's charity
Local brother and sister Amie and Shaun Leijen, have raised €1,900 to help children in the local community.
The pair raised the money the children’s charity Barbardos Edenderry Centre.
Barnardos are so grateful to the Leijen’s for their huge efforts and generosity which will help local children.
