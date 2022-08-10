Search

10 Aug 2022

JOBS ALERT: Esker Arts Centre in Tullamore recruiting for three positions ahead of opening

Esker Arts seeking to recruit for three new positions at the centre

Esker Arts Centre is due to open in the latter part of 2022

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

10 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Esker Arts is seeking to recruit  three candidates to fill positions at the new Arts Centre to be located in Tullamore.

The three posts being advertised are:

Marketing and Box office Manager with a salary of €36,000 per annum.

Technical and Facilities Manager with a salary of €36,000 per annum.

Office Administrator with a salary of  €29,000 per annum.

The Board says it is seeking exceptional candidates for the roles. 

Esker Arts Centre is due to open in the latter part of 2022.  It includes a 228 seat performing arts space, an open-air amphitheatre, gallery spaces, workshops as well as coffee shop and theatre bar. 

The ambitions of the Board and of the various funding bodies behind this project are very high and they say they are determined that Esker Arts will operate at levels of excellence that will see it ranked among the country’s foremost artistic and cultural centres. 

It is envisaged that the roles will be the subject of a three year contract with break clauses, which will include a twelve month probation period. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media