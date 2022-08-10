Search

10 Aug 2022

All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures with pivotal games in the football championships

All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures with pivotal games in the football championships

All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures with pivotal games in the football championships

Reporter:

Damian Moran

10 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

It's another very busy week of GAA fixtures with pivotal games in the football championships down for decision. 

Here are all this week's fixtures

Wednesday, August 10

(First named at home)

U-15 Football Championship (7pm)
Ferbane-Belmont v Tullamore; Edenderry v Kilcormac-Killoughey; Rhode Og v St Vincent's; St Manchan's v Shamrocks.

U-15 Football Competition (7pm)
Cloghan v Gracefield; Birr v St Broughan's.

Thursday, August 11

(First named at home)

Junior Football “C” Championship (8pm)
Tubber v Daingean; Erin Rovers v Shamrocks.

U-13 2nds Football Competition Q/Fs (7pm)
Edenderry v Tullamore; St Vincent's v Shamrocks.

Friday, August 12

Doon: SFC “B”, Erin Rovers v Tubber 8pm.
Geashill: SFC “B”, Clonbullogue v Walsh Island 8pm.
Croghan: SFC “B”, Bracknagh v St Rynagh's 8pm.
Rhode: SFC “B”, Ballycumber v Gracefield 8pm.

(First named at home)
U-13 Football Competition
Rhode Og v Gracefield 6.30pm.

U-13 2nds Football Competition QF
Na Fianna v St Manchan's 6.30pm.

Saturday, August 13

(First named at home)

Junior Football Championship (6pm)
Tullamore v Durrow; Rhode v Kilcormac-Killoughey; Ballinagar v Doon; Edenderry v Kilclonfert.

Junior “B” Football Championship (6pm)
Daingean v St Rynagh's; Raheen v Clonbullogue; Ferbane v Ballycumber; Shamrocks v Clonmore Harps; Birr v Clodiagh Gaels.

Junior “C” Football Championship
Bracknagh v Crinkill 6.30pm.

Minor Hurling Championship (11am)
Gracefield v Coolderry; Ferbane-Belmont v Clara; Ballinamere-Durrow v SBK; DSK v Tullamore; Shamrocks v Kilcormac-Killoughey; Kinnitty-Lusmagh v Birr.

U-13 Football Championship “B” SF
Edenderry v Shamrocks 10am;

U-13 2nds Football Competition QF
Ballinamere-Durrow v Ferbane-Belmont 10.30am.

Sunday, August 14

Geashill: SFC, Cappincur v Tullamore 4pm.
Tubber: SFC, Shamrocks v Ferbane 4pm.
O'Connor Park: SFC, Clara v Rhode 4pm.
Croghan: SFC, Edenderry v Durrow 4pm..


Rhode: IFC, Raheen v Tullamore 12.
Walsh Island: IFC, Clodiagh Gaels v St Brigid's 12.
Clara: IFC, Daingean v Shannonbridge 12.
Ballycumber: IFC, Ballycommon v Ferbane 12.

Ferbane: U-13 FC SF, St Vincent's v Cloghan 10.
Clara: U-13 FC SF, Tullamore v Ferbane-Belmont 10.
Tubber; U-13 “B” FC SF, St Manchan's v Birr 10am.

(First named at home)

Junior “B” Football Championship
Gracefield v Ballyfore 12.

Junior “C” Football Championship
Ballinagar v Edenderry 12.

Tuesday, August 16
Faithful Fields: U-20 FC SF, St Manchan's v Tullamore 8pm.
Gracefield: U-20 FC SF, Na Fianna v St Patrick's 8pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media