All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures with pivotal games in the football championships
It's another very busy week of GAA fixtures with pivotal games in the football championships down for decision.
Here are all this week's fixtures
Wednesday, August 10
(First named at home)
U-15 Football Championship (7pm)
Ferbane-Belmont v Tullamore; Edenderry v Kilcormac-Killoughey; Rhode Og v St Vincent's; St Manchan's v Shamrocks.
U-15 Football Competition (7pm)
Cloghan v Gracefield; Birr v St Broughan's.
Thursday, August 11
(First named at home)
Junior Football “C” Championship (8pm)
Tubber v Daingean; Erin Rovers v Shamrocks.
U-13 2nds Football Competition Q/Fs (7pm)
Edenderry v Tullamore; St Vincent's v Shamrocks.
Friday, August 12
Doon: SFC “B”, Erin Rovers v Tubber 8pm.
Geashill: SFC “B”, Clonbullogue v Walsh Island 8pm.
Croghan: SFC “B”, Bracknagh v St Rynagh's 8pm.
Rhode: SFC “B”, Ballycumber v Gracefield 8pm.
(First named at home)
U-13 Football Competition
Rhode Og v Gracefield 6.30pm.
U-13 2nds Football Competition QF
Na Fianna v St Manchan's 6.30pm.
Saturday, August 13
(First named at home)
Junior Football Championship (6pm)
Tullamore v Durrow; Rhode v Kilcormac-Killoughey; Ballinagar v Doon; Edenderry v Kilclonfert.
Junior “B” Football Championship (6pm)
Daingean v St Rynagh's; Raheen v Clonbullogue; Ferbane v Ballycumber; Shamrocks v Clonmore Harps; Birr v Clodiagh Gaels.
Junior “C” Football Championship
Bracknagh v Crinkill 6.30pm.
Minor Hurling Championship (11am)
Gracefield v Coolderry; Ferbane-Belmont v Clara; Ballinamere-Durrow v SBK; DSK v Tullamore; Shamrocks v Kilcormac-Killoughey; Kinnitty-Lusmagh v Birr.
U-13 Football Championship “B” SF
Edenderry v Shamrocks 10am;
U-13 2nds Football Competition QF
Ballinamere-Durrow v Ferbane-Belmont 10.30am.
Sunday, August 14
Geashill: SFC, Cappincur v Tullamore 4pm.
Tubber: SFC, Shamrocks v Ferbane 4pm.
O'Connor Park: SFC, Clara v Rhode 4pm.
Croghan: SFC, Edenderry v Durrow 4pm..
Rhode: IFC, Raheen v Tullamore 12.
Walsh Island: IFC, Clodiagh Gaels v St Brigid's 12.
Clara: IFC, Daingean v Shannonbridge 12.
Ballycumber: IFC, Ballycommon v Ferbane 12.
Ferbane: U-13 FC SF, St Vincent's v Cloghan 10.
Clara: U-13 FC SF, Tullamore v Ferbane-Belmont 10.
Tubber; U-13 “B” FC SF, St Manchan's v Birr 10am.
(First named at home)
Junior “B” Football Championship
Gracefield v Ballyfore 12.
Junior “C” Football Championship
Ballinagar v Edenderry 12.
Tuesday, August 16
Faithful Fields: U-20 FC SF, St Manchan's v Tullamore 8pm.
Gracefield: U-20 FC SF, Na Fianna v St Patrick's 8pm.
