11 Aug 2022

Giveaways, great offers and a draw for a fabulous barbecue as new shop officially launches in Tullamore this week

PREMIER

Reporter:

Ger Scully

11 Aug 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

PREMIER Frozen Foods, suppliers of fresh, frozen and ambient foods across the greater Midlands, have launched a new chapter in the business with the opening of the Premier Farm Shop in the Axis Business Park in Tullamore.

Established by husband and wife team, Sharon and Adrian Cullen, in 2009 the business has grown from strength to strength and now employs ten staff and supplies to businesses across the Midlands on a daily basis.

The Premier Farm Shop has been operating since November of last year and has attracted a loyal clientele from across the Midlands.

The outlet will be officially launched this week with a range of giveaways, offers and draws taking place from this Thursday, August 11 to Saturday, August 13.

Among the giveaways is a draw for a fabulous barbecue which can be viewed in the premises.

Located in Unit 15H at the entrance to Axis Business Park, Premier Farm Shop stocks a wide choice of ready made meals as well as a huge range of meats, vegetables, breads, sauces, deli products, pastries, party food, desserts and confectionery.

“We provide catering quality products in larger sizes at very reasonable prices which none of the supermarkets can compete with,” Adrian told the Tribune.

He added; “We have the cheapest fresh chicken fillets on offer which are very popular with customers.”

Premier Farm Shop has two experienced chefs employed full time who are on hand to provide advice and recommendations to customers.

Sharon and Adrian Cullen at their Premier Farm Shop in the Axis Business Park in Tullamore

Premier Frozen Foods and Premier Farm Shop also carry a range of gluten free products and support locally produced products where possible.

The company also caters for parties and functions, such as Confirmations and Communions, and will provide a range of mouth watering delicacies to suit all occasions.

Premier Frozen Foods was established back in 2009 during the recession after the collapse of the Celtic Tiger when Adrian was made redundant by Cuisine de France.

But utilising the expertise and business contacts he had built up over the years, Adrian and  his wife Sharon took the brave decision to open their own business at their home in Rahan and it proved to be a success from the outset.

Premier Frozen Foods supplies businesses across the greater Midlands area from their warehouse in Kildare and has built up a great working relationship  with household names such as Gala, Spar and Centra.

Now the company has embarked on a new stage in its story with the opening of Premier Farm Shop in the Axis Business Park in Tullamore.

The state of the art outlet is open from Tuesday to Saturday, (Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm, Saturday 9am to 3pm).

For more details check Premier Frozen Foods on Facebook, log onto www.premierfrozenfoods.com or ring 057 9355931

