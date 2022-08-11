Gardai in Offaly warning householders to be aware of bogus caller

Gardai in Offaly are warning householders to be aware of bogus callers.
Laois Offaly Gardai took to social media to highlight some of the different tactics being employed by bogus callers.
These callers use a variety of techniques including impersonating gardai or council workers in order to gain access to properties. They also use distraction techniques and can be intimidating when offering services.
Gardai are urging people to check identification, not to leave strangers unattended at doorsteps and to report suspicious activity.
Importantly, they are urging people with doubts to keep unknown callers out.
