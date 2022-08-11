Nine Offaly crews among the winners at Carrick on Shannon Regatta

A big team from Offaly Rowing Club travelled to Carrick on Shannon for their recent regatta.

The club had a very successful day out with no less than nine winning crews.

The day started with a closely contested WJ15 Double with Emily Byrne and Lyla Kane Walsh in the Offaly boat. Byrne and Kane Walsh rowed well and finished second in a close race.

The two womens j16 doubles of Roisin Byrne and Isabel McAuliffe and Aisling Walsh and Emily Byrne were next on the water. They both won convincingly won their quarter and semi finals to meet in the final where Byrne and McAuliffe were victorious.



The Womens J16 & J18 double winners.

In the mens J15 single both Ben Ward and Aidan Molloy won their races. Louis Dollard, Finn Bagnell-Condron and Shane McLachlan raced well to finish second in their races.

The women's J14 2x raced their final next. After a slow start, Nicole Duke and Blaithin Clarke raced hard and were unfortunate to lose out in the closest of finishes. Both Duke and Clarke also raced the Women's J14 single sculls. Clarke finished second behind a very strong sculler from Garda Boat Club. Duke raced very strongly to win her race convincingly.



The Mens J15 double winners.

Conor Gilsenan and John Ward raced in both the masters singles and doubles races finishing second in all races.

Ealga McAuliffe and Katelyn Taylor raced in the women's J13 singles. They both finished very strongly in second in their races.

The Offaly womens J16 double took to the water again to race the J18 double. They dominated this race, against older opposition, and finished well ahead of the field.



The Womens J13 Quad Gold medallists.

The women's J13 quad of Katelyn Taylor, Ealga McAuliffe, Tess Flynn, Anna Walsh and cox Lyla Kane Walsh rowed a great race to win.

Roisin Byrne, Isabel McAuliffe and Aisling Walsh all raced Womens J16 single scull. They won all their rounds to the semi finals where Walsh and McAuliffe won their semi finals and raced each other in the final. In a very tight race, Walsh emerged victorious.

In the women's masters double Adele O’Dwyer and Ciara Ni Cheilleachair finished a strong second in their race.

Lyla Kane-Walsh and Emily Byrne both put in impressive performances to finish second in their WJ15 single sculls races.



Aisling Walsh, the womens' J16 winner.

The women's J16 quad of Isabel McAuliffe, Roisin Byrne, Emily Byrne, Aisling Walsh and Anna Walsh won their heat, quarter and semi final but after a long day of racing were beaten on the line by a fresher Sligo crew.

The mens J16 double of Louis Dollard and Aidan Molloy finished second. Molloy then teamed up with Ben Ward to win the mens J15 double. Finn Bagnell-Condron and Shane McLachlan finished a close second in their J15 doubles race.

The mens J15 quad of Finn Bagnell-Condron, Shane McLachlan, Aidan Molloy, Ben Ward and Cox Lyla Kane Walsh were impressive in winning their race over the local favourites.

The club's next outing is to the Masters regatta at Neptune, Islandbridge.

Offaly Rowing Club offers a trial membership for those interested in trying the sport of rowing- both juniors and adults. Contact the club on Facebook, or email the secretary at secretary.offalyrowingclub@gmail.com for details.