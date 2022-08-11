Martin O'Meara's Victoria Cross to visit Lorrha on Saturday

Martin O'Meara, whose VC will be on display in Lorrha on Saturday next August 13th.
AN open invitation is extended to everyone to come to Lorrha on Saturday August 13th for the arrival of Martin O'Meara's Victoria Cross.
This will be a once off occasion where everyone can come along, view the Victoria Cross and take a photograph. There will be a wreath laying ceremony at the Martin O’Meara monument in the village at 10am followed by an Ecumenical Service in the grounds of St Ruadhan’s Church/Dominican Abbey. The VC will then go on display for everyone to view.
They look forward to welcoming you all to Lorrha for this unique occasion.
