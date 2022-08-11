IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann pinpoints when heatwave will end with heavy showers and thundery downpours
While Ireland is set for a few more days yet of glorious sunshine and temperatures as high as 30 degrees in places, Met Eireann has pinpointed when it expects this spell of hot weather to come to and end.
According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, temperatures will be in the 30s through Friday and Saturday but the weather is set to change on Sunday.
According to Met Eireann, Sunday is expected to start dry and sunny however cloud may build in some areas during the day, bringing possible heavy showers or thundery downpours to parts. Very warm with light winds, highs in the mid to high 20s. Sunday night will be rather warm and muggy with possible showers.
Temperatures will continue to fall on Monday and it will be a cloudier day with heavy scattered showers likely and possible thunder, although some places will be dry. Light to moderate northwest winds. Not as warm, with current indications showing highest temperatures to be in the low 20s.
