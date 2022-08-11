Search

11 Aug 2022

Roscrea's Sean Ross Abbey accommodating asylum seekers

Corville House at Sean Ross Abbey has been recently renovated and is currently accommodating asylum seekers from African countries and Ukriane - Photo: D. Keegan

Reporter:

Darren Keegan

11 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Roscrea's Corville House at Sean Ross Abbey has been recently repurposed as a Direct Provision centre and is accommodating asylum seekers from a number of countries, the Midland Tribune understands.

Approximately 70 people fleeing persecution and conflict from countries including Syria and Ghana are currently residing in the building, which is located on the grounds of the expansive St. Anne's campus on the northern outskirts of Roscrea.

Some people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine are also temporarily residing in the facility, which has received a significant renovation and was inspected by Department and Council officials prior to being put to use for emergency accommodation.

Corville House is a Georgian Country House built in the 1750's and located on the grounds of Sean Ross Abbey and was formerly a Mother and Baby Home from 1932 to 1970.

Roscrea people have welcomed the asylum seekers to the community, with many participating in very successful recent community sporting events and assisting the local Tidy Towns organisation.

Independent Councillor Shane Lee from Roscrea told the Tribune he visited Corville House and was very impressed by the renovation works and described the living conditions as warm and welcoming.

Cllr. Lee took part in a recent community soccer event with the local Killavilla Football Club and local Gardaí and met many of the asylum seekers.

"All of the lads I met were lovely people and many of them have work permits and are working in local businesses and want to get involved in the local community. They all want to work and some of them are waiting for their permits", Cllr. Lee said.  

However, concerns have been raised over the dearth of communication with local representatives and community leaders about Corville House, which is located almost 2.5 miles from Roscrea town centre, being used to accommodate people seeking asylum in Ireland.

"It's a bit isolated out there and far out of the town and as local representatives we don't know what they need and how the community can help", Cllr. Noel Coonan (FG) told the Tribune.

"There is concern about the lack of information - people don't like to be kept in the dark about what's happening in their area and it would be useful if there was a point of contact for local people and elected representatives.

"People in Roscrea want to help and offer assistance and if there are any issues there should be a point of contact - the lack of information concerns people", Cllr. Coonan said.

This was echoed by Cllr. Michael Smith (FF): "Local representatives aren't informed by the Department so we aren't kept up to speed - there should be better communication."

Cllr. Smith was critical of how important developments in the community are not better communicated and said that often "the public and public representatives are the last to hear about it".

