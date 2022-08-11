Search

11 Aug 2022

Planning progresses for Blackbull Threshing Festival

Members of The Black Bull Threshing committee doing a sketch of RTE’s hit comedy Killinascully at the recent Vintage Parade. The Black Bull Threshing will take place this year on Sunday August 28th.

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

THE much awaited Blackbull Threshing Festival takes place in Sharavogue (eircode R42E781) on Sunday August 28th.

Many attractions for all generations to enjoy. See a working threshing mill, large vintage display, dog show, pony rides, live farm animals, produce stall, lucky dip, racing mice, buttermaking, colcannon, burger stall, chicken and roast beef wraps, children's play area, to mention just a few events.

Some new attractions this year include a photo competition where you submit an old themed photo to be displayed on the day. Small entry fee and prizes for categories. Contact Lorna at (086) 3584713 for more details. A baking competition for the best brown bread, scones and apple or rhubarb tart with free entry. Contact Pauline at (087) 0682629.

Live music entertainment along with all our talented local artists will entertain all for the day. This year the Buckley family from Kilcormac, Aisling Rafferty winner of Glor Tire and world Irish dancing champion Abby Walshe will take to the stage.

Secure off road parking and admission only €5 for adults with children free. Planning meetings held each Wednesday night at 9.30pm in Ballyegan hall. This is a great community event but all the community needs to help out for the enjoyment of all.

