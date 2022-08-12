Spectacular fashion event at Tullamore Show with seven competitions on the day

As always fashion at the Tullamore Show will be in the capable hands of Carmel Duffy.

Following a three year break due to Covid, Carmel will be back with a bigger and better than ever show and is pulling out all the stops to deliver a spectacular event filled with glamour, style and panache.

Carmel has been involved with the show since its inception 28 years ago and her fashion marquee is without exception one of the most popular. Visitors and locals alike throng to the pavilion to buy accessories and watch the many fashion shows which take place throughout the day.

Carmel who is professional image consultant says: "Tullamore Show prides itself on providing things of interest to people from all walks of life to do and see throughout the day, including the more style conscious."

This year Carmel is joined by Ukrainian make-up artist Alex Cherevatenko who has a wealth of experience under her belt, having worked at the Ukrainian Fashion Week, and the Miss Ukraine Pageant. Alex is enthusiastic about bringing some fresh ideas from Eastern Europe to the show. She will be involved in the Catwalk Fashion Shows and Best Dressed Competitions.

The best dressed competitions sponsored by Rose Finlay, attract people from all over the country. The Best in Category Competitions are open to everyone and entries are taken on the day. They will include:

• Best Dressed Lady

• Best Dressed Gentleman

• Bonny Baby Competition - under 12 months

• Little Mr & Miss Offaly competition - under 7 years

• Best hat

• Most Glamorous Granny

• Traditional farmer

Carmel will be assisted in organising the event by Carmel Duffy Jnr, Michelle Molloy, Annette Cunningham, Yvonne Spollen, Jackie Mitchell,Tanya Smyth, Katie Healy, Brid O'Driscoll, Kamilla Trebicka, Aidan Dunne, Sawai Daly, Natasha Daly, Araya, Daly, Gunn n Sherry.