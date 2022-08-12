Construction well underway as international brand set to open new coffee shop in Offaly
Construction work is well underway as an international brand is set to open a new coffee shop in Offaly.
Costa Coffee will open its new coffee shop adjacent to Tesco in Edenderry.
While no official date has been announced for the opening, construction work is continuing at pace.
The company has already been recruiting for staff including a Store Manager.
Costa already have a similar outlet in the car park of Aldi in Tullamore.
