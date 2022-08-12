IRELAND WEATHER: Enjoy the hot weather while it lasts as Met Eireann pinpoints when heat wave will end

With temperatures reaching over 30 degrees in Ireland today and potentially even hotter weather on the way on Saturday, enjoy the heat wave while it lasts as Met Eireann has pinpointed when the weather is set to break.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, it will remain hot for the rest of the weekend with a High Temperature Warning in place for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will begin to fall back towards normal early next week. Scattered showers, thunderstorms and some heavy downpours on Sunday that could produce some localised flooding will mark a return to more changeable conditions next week.

The full weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is as follows

Weather forecast for Ireland for Friday

Hot, dry and generally sunny this afternoon, with just some localised fog lingering in a few spots along northwest coasts. Highest temperatures generally between 25 to 30 degrees, locally reaching the low 30s in a few inland spots. Sea breezes developing in the afternoon will take the edge off the higher temperatures along the coast. Winds will be light and variable elsewhere.

A warm night tonight with temperatures generally not falling below 12 to 17 degrees. Dry and largely clear with some patches of mist and fog developing in light breezes.

Weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday

Another hot, mostly sunny and dry day tomorrow with highest temperatures reaching 26 to 31 degrees, or potentially hotter in a few parts of Leinster and Munster. Some cloud will bubble up in the afternoon and there is a slight chance of an isolated thundershower developing also. Generally light northeast winds but a sea breeze will develop, keeping temperatures slightly lower near coasts.

A warm night on Saturday night with temperatures not dropping below 15 to 18 degrees. Staying dry and clear with light winds. Some mist and fog patches will develop.

Weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday

Another hot day with highest temperature of 25 to 30 degrees warmest in the southeast in light breezes. Cloud will bubble up through the middle of the day, sparking off scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon, which could produce some very heavy downpours and localised flooding.

Warm and humid on Sunday night with scattered showers, possibly remaining heavy in some places. Temperatures generally between 13 and 17 degrees in light winds.

Weather forecast for Ireland for Monday

A cloudier day overall with scattered showers, potentially heavy for some. Temperatures beginning to recede with highest temperatures of 18 degrees in the north to 24 degrees in the south. Light to moderate northerly winds.

Weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday

A cooler and cloudier day once again with scattered showers. Highest temperatures around average in the high teens or low twenties in a moderate northerly breeze.

Further Weather Outlook for Ireland

Feeling much fresher for the rest of the coming week with temperatures generally in the high teens or low twenties. Low pressure will bring further showers at times.