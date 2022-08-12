THE MAN BEHIND THE WIRE: Offaly County Board really should look at providing non ticket access to games

IT is an issue that just isn't going away and in the past week, the MBTW has received several complaints from people about access to Offaly GAA games.

Patrons must purchase tickets online before going to a club game in Offaly and there is no facility for paying cash or tapping your bank card at venues.

With Ireland fast heading towards becoming a cashless society, it makes sense for Offaly GAA to have a ticketing system in place. It cuts out handling cash and makes gate returns very simple. It streamlines their flow of income and it gives them complete control over games instead of the old system when host clubs managed the gates – you then had to wait for those clubs to submit their gate returns, this was not always done in a timely fashion and there is absolutely no doubt that over the years some clubs did not return full gates and kept a bit back from themselves – years ago, there were rare but occasional incidents of people standing on gates pocketing a bit for themselves as well. I saw it happening with my own eyes at games in O'Connor Park back in the 1990s and that did happen.

The new system is very efficient and it removes all that nonsense from the equation. That is a very welcome development but it is leading to real frustration among some older people.

It is accurate to say that they will have to get online tickets for other events they might wish to attend, concerts etc; that almost everyone has someone who can sort a ticket if they are not technological friendly themselves or don't have a smart phone.

However, the GAA has always been much different and bigger than a mere business. They play a pivotal role in community life in their areas and the mental well-being of people of all ages. It is a great shame to see older people in particular not attending games because it just isn't worth the hassle for them.

They are a generation who have seen the new technology come into play but have not embraced it like younger people. Some of them just can't or just won't make online purchases; they want to be able to go to games on the spur of the moment, to make a late decision without needing someone to get a ticket for them.

They want to be able to pay into games and it would be a very good thing if Offaly GAA could provide some way of facilitating these people – it may not be easy to do this without opening it up for everyone, and the old system should not return in full but it would be great if some accommodation could be provided for senior citizens.