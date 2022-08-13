Man in his 40s dies following assault in town in the Midlands

Gardai are investigating the death of a man following an assault in the Midlands in the early hours of this morning.

It’s understood the man, who is believed to be from Offaly, was in Athlone in Co Westmeath socialising when the incident occurred.

Gardai said they are investigating all the circumstances of a fatal assault of a man that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August, 13 in Athlone, County Westmeath.

Following a public order incident a man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries at Church Street, Athlone, at approximately 2:35am.

He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.

The office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The scene at Church Street, Athlone, is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.

An incident room has been established at Athlone Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any person who may have any video footage of this incident, including mobile phone footage or any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Church Street area between 2am and 2:45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.