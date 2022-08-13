Search

13 Aug 2022

IRELAND WEATHER: Ireland heatwave set to end in dramatic fashion with Met Eireann forecasting a big change in the weather

13 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Ireland's heatwave is set to end in dramatic fashion on Sunday with Met Eireann forecasting a big change in the weather.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning for Ireland from 3pm on Sunday until 3am on Monday.

Met Eireann is warning that while some places will stay dry, hit and miss thunderstorm activity along with hail and heavy downpours may lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Temperatures are set to reach as high as 31 degrees on Saturday and will range between 14 and 19 degrees tonight. 

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Sunday will be another hot day with temperatures reaching 25 to 30 degrees, although it won't be as hot in the north and northwest. Most parts of the country will be dry and sunny during the morning but there will be a few showers in northern areas, possibly heavy.

Through the course of the afternoon and evening, scattered heavy and thundery showers will develop across the country, some of these with hail. Slow-moving downpours are possible, causing spot flooding. Winds will be light and variable.

It will remain warm and humid on Sunday night with temperatures staying above 13 to 17 degrees. Early in the night there will be mostly dry and clear conditions but cloud and showers will move into the west and southwest and will spread northeastwards across much of the country overnight. Some heavy and thundery falls are possible early on. There will be light northerly or variable winds.

Monday will see a dramatic falls in temperatures from recent days with temperatures ranging from 15 to 23 degrees. Showery rain will continue to move northeastwards across the country on Monday morning. This will be followed by scattered showers and occasional sunny breaks from the southwest. The showers are likely to be heavy in Munster and south Leinster, with a chance of thunder, so spot flooding is possible. Highest temperatures will range between 15 degrees in the northwest and 23 degrees in the southeast, so not as warm as the weekend. Light to moderate northerly winds, becoming fresh on Atlantic coasts.

