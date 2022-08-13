Gardai investigating death of Offaly man following assault appeal to specific people to come forward

Gardai investigating the death of Offaly man following an assault in Athlone have appealed in particular to people at a taxi rank who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Gardai are investigating all the circumstances of a fatal assault of a man that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August, 13 in Athlone, County Westmeath.

The man is understood to have been socialising with friends when the incident occurred.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information and in particular, Gardaí are wishing to speak with anyone who may have been at the taxi rank waiting area on Church Street in Athlone between 2.15am and 3am this morning, Saturday, August 13.



Anyone who may have provided assistance to the injured party is also asked to make contact with Gardaí.



Gardaí are also seeking to identify the owners of vehicles parked in the area and drivers who drove through Church Street between 2.15am and 3am, and who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with video footage or dash-cam is also requested to make this available to the investigation team.



Gardaí can be contacted at Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A post-mortem has been scheduled to place later today at Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe. The results of this post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.