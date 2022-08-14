PROPERTY: Fifteen great value houses that are now for sale in Offaly for under €200,000

oq1With property prices and rents continuing to rise, you could be forgiven for thinking there is no value to be had. However there are some fine houses in Offaly for sale for under €200,000.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH ALL THE HOUSES
This house at Chancery Park Court in Tullamore has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and is on the market for €190,000
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.