Gardaí arrest driver near Offaly border for providing 'sketchy details'

Roscrea arrested the driver in Roscrea town centre on Monday morning - photo An Garda Síochána Tipperary Facebook
A driver was arrested and saw their car seized in Roscrea town centre this week.
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit intercepted the vehicle this morning in Roscrea and the driver provided what Gardaí described as "some sketchy details" which were rectified by the Gardaí's MobilityApp which confirmed the driver to be disqualified from driving.
The car was seized and the driver arrested and charged to court.
Meanwhile, Nenagh Gardai patrolling Ardcroney yesterday afternoon stopped the car pictured below which was driven by a learner permit holder, who was driving unaccompanied and with no L-plates on the vehicle.
After a couple of checks the driver was found to have no Insurance and the tax had expired in November 2021.
The car was seized and the driver will receive a court summons and Gardaí have reminded motorists to drive carefully and heed their speed.
