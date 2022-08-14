All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results and Football Championship Tables

All the Offaly GAA Results so far this weekend
It was a very busy weekend on the football fields of Offaly with decisive action across the football championships.
Here are the results and tables after the weekend's games.
Senior Football Championship
Cappincur 0-6 Tullamore 2-12
Shamrocks 3-11 Ferbane 3-14
Clara 0-15 Rhode 2-13
Edenderry 1-16 Durrow 0-8
Senior B Football Championship
Erin Rovers 1-10 Tubber 1-17
Clonbullogue 4-12 Walsh Island 1-11
Bracknagh w/o St Rynagh's CONC
Ballycumber 0-14 Gracefield 1-16
Intermediate Football Championship
Raheen 0-14 Tullamore 0-9
Clodiagh Gaels 0-6 St Brigid's 3-7
Daingean 1-15 Shannonbridge 1-12
Ballycommon 2-15 Ferbane 1-9
Junior Football Championship
Tullamore 3-12 Durrow 0-8
Rhode 1-6 Kilcormac-Killoughey 6-10
Ballinagar w/o Doon CONC
Edenderry 3-10 Kilclonfert 1-10
Junior “B” Football Championship
Daingean w/o St Rynagh's CONC
Raheen 2-15 Clonbullogue 5-5
Ferbane 3-20 Ballycumber 0-11
Shamrocks w/o Clonmore Harps CONC
Birr 2-15 Clodiagh Gaels 2-7
Gracefield 2-9 Ballyfore 0-15
Junior “C” Football Championship
Bracknagh 4-15 Crinkill 0-8
Ballingar 6-13 Edenderry 2-13
Minor Hurling Championship
Gracefield 0-4 Coolderry 4-11
Ferbane-Belmont 2-6 Clara 3-17
Ballinamere-Durrow 2-11 SBK 1-18
DSK 1-6 Tullamore 3-14
Shamrocks CONC Kilcormac-Killoughey w/o
Kinnitty-Lusmagh 2-18 Birr 1-11
U-13 Football Championship semi-final
Tullamore 8-13 Ferbane/Belmont 0-6
St Vincent's 1-15 Cloghan 1-7
U-13 Football Championship “B” semi-final
Edenderry 2-11 Shamrocks 0-10
Birr 2-11 St Manchan's 1-12
U-13 Football Competition
Rhode Og 3-10 Gracefield 6-14
U-13 2nds Football Competition Quarter-Final
Na Fianna 2-10 St Manchan's 3-
