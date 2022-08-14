Serious injury to Shamrocks player overshadows Ferbane win in Offaly Senior Football Championship

A serious leg injury to Kieran Dolan completely overshadowed Ferbane’s win over Shamrocks at a balmy Tubber on Sunday as both teams progressed to the knockout stages of the Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship.

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship Group 1

Ferbane 3-14

Shamrocks 3-11

There were distressing scenes as the Shamrocks and Offaly defender received treatment on the pitch for over three-quarters of an hour after he landed awkwardly after contesting a ball with opponent Kieran McManus in the 22nd minute.

Ferbane centre forward Shane Nally was one of the first to come to Dolan’s aid and assisted team medics before a car ambulance arrived after 25 minutes. At this point, the players from both teams were asked to form a human shield around the stricken All-Ireland U20 winning captain, who was clearly in great discomfort.

Dolan was eventually stretchered off the pitch and received a generous round of applause as he was brought to the dressing-room where he received further treatment. An ambulance arrived a short time later and he was subsequently removed to hospital where he was due to undergo surgery.

After a 55-minute stoppage, the game resumed with Shamrocks leading by 2-3 to 0-3 thanks to two goals in the space of a minute from Nigel Dunne and Jack Bryant. But the injury to their full back clearly unsettled the Rahan-parish side who were outscored by 0-5 to 0-1 in the remaining 10 minutes of the first half.

That left Ferbane trailing by just two points, 0-8 to 2-4, at half-time and the momentum remained firmly with them in the second half when a Darragh Flynn brace of goals either side of another major from Paddy Clancy propelled them to a three-point victory.

However, the long break in play meant that both teams knew from a long way out that Tullamore had beaten Cappincur in the other Group 1 tie in Geashill, and were therefore assured of quarter-final places against Clara and Edenderry respectively.

Scorers

Ferbane: Darragh Flynn 2-1, Shane Nally 0-5 (5fs), Paddy Clancy 1-2, Joe Maher 0-4 (3fs), Cathal Flynn and Jack Clancy 0-1 each.

Shamrocks: Nigel Dunne 1-7 (5fs, 1m), Paddy Dunican 1-3 (1-0 pen, 1f), Jack Bryant 1-1.

Ferbane: Adam Nugent; Michael Wren, Conor Butler, Stephen Wren; Bernard Corcoran, Leon Fox, David Nally; Kevin Nugent, Kieran McManus; Paddy Clancy, Shane Nally, Cathal Flynn; Cian Johnson, Joe Maher, Darragh Flynn. Subs: Jack Egan for M Wren (23 min), Jack Clancy for Corcoran (23 min), Adam Reams for Johnson (60 min).

Shamrocks: Sean O’Toole; Luke Molloy, Kieran Dolan, Daniel Heffernan; Padraig Cantwell, Scott Delaney, Shane O’Toole-Greene; Alan Heffernan, Andrew Delaney; David O’Toole-Greene, Gary Hutchinson, Paddy Dunican; Adam Keyes, Jack Bryant, Nigel Dunne. Sub: Jason Minnock for Dolan (22 min).

Referee – Kevin Williamson (Tullamore).