Offaly pub hosts pool tournament raises funds for local charity

An Offaly pub has raised funds for a local charity with a pool tournament and raffle.
The Palace Bar in Birr raised €700 for The Ken Smollen Food Appeal with the event held during Vintage Week.
Pictured above are Shane Hall (Manager), Nadia Clancy, Caoilinn Digan, Kayleigh Murphy and Saoirse Egan.
Owen Carroll (below) who won the pool tournament donated back his winnings.
The pub thanked everyone who donated to the fund raiser.
