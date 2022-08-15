Liam McGuinness - A kind caring man with a warm and engaging personality

PROMINENT local business man Liam McGuinness was laid to rest today Monday August 15, in his native Horseleap.

Celebrant at his funeral mass which took place earlier in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, Parish Priest, Fr Joe Gallagher, described how Mr McGuinness was born in Horseleap in April 1947. He came from a large well known family with 18 in total

As a young man he worked in Manchester for a while and in 1969 he returned to Ireland and shortly after took up the role of County Sheriff, a position he held for 30 years, retiring in 2000.

He later went on to establish the well known Mac's Cabs on William Street in Tullamore.

Fr Gallagher said Mr McGuinness was known to be very friendly and he had been told ''he would never see you stuck.'' Many people were delighted to avail of the services of his taxis when looking to get home at night time.

He enjoyed golf and was a very skilled golfer, he was also a good snooker player as well. He was a kind caring man with a warm and engaging personality. He carried out many acts of kindness for so many people, Fr Gallagher said.

A number of gifts were brought to the altar representing Mr McGuinness’s life, these included roses which he loved as they reminded him of his mother. He always planted roses and spent many hours watering them and admired them greatly, the congregation heard.

He also loved all sports but especially golf which had a special place in his heart. He played golf all over the world and took part in many competitions. He would use his holidays to play golf. If you happened to call for a chat and golf was on the television the conversation was very short.

It was while Mr McGuinness was on a golf holiday in Thailand that he met Sri, his partner. He loved Thailand and the gentle nature of the people there. He looked forward to this trips back and carried with him the positive impact the country had on his life.

Liam McGuinness died peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. He was predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary Bridget, brother P.J. McGuinness (Clara), sister Kitty Jennette (Tullamore), sister Maggie Higgins (Moate) and Joe McGuinness (Cork).

He is deeply regretted by his loving partner sri, his brothers and sisters Mary McManus (Athlone), Ber Monagle (Athlone), John McGuinness (Horseleap), Josie Farrell (Manorhamilton), Nuala Heffernan (Tullamore), Patricia Burke (Ballinasloe), Philomena Arnold (England), Tom McGuinness (Australia), Frances Irving (Tullamore), Pauline Maker (England) and Geraldine Mogridge (Scotland), Darren, Keith and Aoife, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.