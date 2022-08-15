Tullamore Rotary Club pays tribute to founding President who died at young age

It was with immense sadness Tullamore and District Rotary Club received the news of Albert FitzGerald’s passing following a short illness.

Albert was the club's founding President and without whom the club would not be existence. He set out with a vision in late 2015 of reviving the club, assuming the role of President until July 2017.

The club was officially chartered on 20th May 2016. Current President Prof. Eoin Sheehan recalls Albert’s dynamism and can-do approach to the multitude of projects he spearheaded:

“He had endless energy and was a real innovator, driven by a desire to improve the community he lived in to shine a spotlight on the town that became his and his family’ hometown. A town and region he was immensely proud of. He will forever be our spiritual leader.

Albert was the catalyst for many successful club projects and used his extensive network of associates, business contacts and friends to ensure these projects were delivered if full and in-line with the club’s mission and values. Some highlights include but are not limited to:

* Be Safe Be Seen 2017-2019 culminating in delivering reflective stickers to over 30,000 primary school pupils across Laois, Offaly and Westmeath

* Creating and launching the Tullamore Town Historical Walking Tour smartphone app as a resource for tourists and locals alike

* Devising and delivering the Offaly Ambassador Programme in 2017 to educate front of house staff on everything that Offaly has to offer as a tourist destination

* Sourcing the tables and chairs for the Street Furniture scheme devised to support local hospitality businesses during the pandemic

* Raising €5,000 for charity from a dunk-tank event in April 2022. The money was donated to Offaly Domestic Violence, the Red Cross and the local Ukrainian relief effort.

There are many more projects in which Albert played an integral role including the Offlay Job Fair in May 2022, another project he was immensely proud of and into which he put remarkable effort especially considering the personal challenge he was facing.

His leadership and presence will be deeply missed. Above all, members have lost a true friend and someone who showed us all the life is for living. The club will continue the work he has started with a club he held close to his heart.

The club would like to offer its condolences to his beloved wife Siobhan and his sons Andrew and Stephen who he adored. May he rest in peace.