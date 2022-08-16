Further improvements proposed for Tullamore Town Park

A number of further improvements are being proposed for Tullamore Town Park.

Tom Shanahan, Director of Services, told the recent meeting of Offaly County Council that the Council has made a planning application for the improvements.

The formal application is as follows: “In accordance with Part 8 of the Planning & Development Regulations 2001 – 2007 Offaly County Council hereby gives notice of proposals to install new toilets and caretaker facilities and an outdoor covered entertainment area in Lloyd Town Park, Tullamore, County Offaly.

“The development has been the subject of an Appropriate Assessment screening in accordance with the EU Habitats Directive and the Planning and Development Act 2000 as amended. The Appropriate Assessment screening concluded that the proposed development would not be likely to give rise to significant or indeterminate impacts on any European site.”

Mr Shanahan said the new toilets will replace the existing ones and the entertainment area will be a very positive addition to the Park. “It will entail a band stand and a paved area,” he remarked.

Cllr Seán O'Brien welcomed the news, pointing out that the local Municipal District has been looking for these improvements for a long time.

Cllr John Carroll welcomed the news. He pointed out that public toilets are needed in other towns in Offaly, including Birr. He asked where is the finance coming from for the upkeep of public facilities such as public toilets and entertainment areas.

Mr Shanahan commented that there's a caretaker of Lloyd Park, who does an excellent job.

The Park is an excellent amenity for the people of the town and includes a popular play area for children, and a bowling area for adults. There's also a water feature and walkways meandering through the park.