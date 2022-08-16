Search

16 Aug 2022

Offaly women to climb Ireland's 12 highest peaks for Hospice

RAVEN

Karen Ravenhill from Durrow and Tullamore's Shauna McKeon

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

16 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

TWO Offaly women, Karen Ravenhill from Durrow and Tullamore's Shauna McKeon, are hiking 12 of the highest peaks in Ireland to raise money for the Midlands Hospice Building Fund.

The duo have completed six out of the 12 peaks so far:

Fauscoum - Comeragh Mountains, Co. Waterford (792m)
Tonelegee - Wicklow Mountains, Co. Wicklow (817m )
Galteemore – Galtee Mountains, Co. Tipperary (918m -  5th  highest in Ireland)
Lugnaquillia – Wicklow Mountains (925m –  Highest in Leinster and 4th  highest in Ireland)
Slieve Donard – Mourne Mountains (850m –  Highest Peak in Ulster)
Mweelrea – Mweelrea Mountains (819m –  Highest Peak in Connacht)
Karen told the Tribune: “We have hiked a total of 5,121m (16,801 ft) and we have raised €2,740 so far.”

Readers an contact the link on the link below to make donations to the cause

https://www.idonate.ie/12Peaks2022

