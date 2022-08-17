Ireland Weather: Unsettled weather on the way as Met Eireann forecast change to wetter weather in the coming days

After a week of hot weather and two days of thunderstorms that brought torrential rain to much of the country, Ireland is set for a spell of more changeable weather in the coming days.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, the weather is going to be generally unsettled in the coming days with intermittent rain and showers, potentially turning heavy over the weekend.

The full Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Ireland for the coming days is as follows:

WEATHER FORECAST FOR WEDNESDAY

Mostly dry and bright to start, although it will be cloudier in the east with a few light showers. It will continue dry in most areas this afternoon with varying cloud and sunny intervals. As the afternoon progresses though cloud will build from the west, bringing outbreaks of light rain and drizzle into western areas by evening time. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Light to moderate northerly winds, will gradually back southerly by evening time and increase fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts.

A cloudy, humid night with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing to extend across the country from the west. Some mist and fog patches will occur also. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds but winds strong at times along Atlantic coasts

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THURSDAY

A dull and damp start tomorrow with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, a few heavier bursts possible especially in the south and southeast. It will become clearer from the west through the afternoon with sunny spells in many areas by evening time. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest winds, that will veer westerly as the rain clears. Winds will increase strong at times along west and northwest coasts in the afternoon and evening.

Dry and clear in most areas on Thursday night, though there will be some showers along western coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in mainly light southwest to west winds.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR FRIDAY

Good sunny spells with scattered showers, most frequent towards the north of the country. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in mainly light westerly winds.

A band of rain is expected to pass over the country on Friday night, possibly turning heavy in northern parts. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Southwest to west winds, mainly light to moderate, though turning strong along western and northwestern coasts.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SATURDAY

Rain turning to showers with occasional sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Cloudy with scattered showers on Saturday night. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in mainly light southerly winds.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SUNDAY

Another dull, wet day on Sunday with potentially heavy rain early on, giving way to showers later in the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in light to moderate southwesterly or variable winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Conditions will remain unsettled for the early days of next week with further rain and showers expected. More settled conditions may develop later in the week. Highest temperatures remaining in the mid teens to low twenties.